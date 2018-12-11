Noesen was a healthy scratch in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Sharks.

Drew Stafford took his spot and made an immediate impact by scoring the game's first goal. Noesen played just 9:33 and 5:17 in the last two games prior to getting taken out of the lineup, and he's stuck on five points through 20 games. His next chance to rejoin the lineup comes Friday against Vegas.

