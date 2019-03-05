Noesen (lower body) is expected to return Tuesday night against the Blue Jackets, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Pending his activation from injured reserve, Nosen will return after missing the last 24 games. Of course, New Jersey currently has more injured players than any other club, so we expect that it will take some time for the active roster to officially be set for Tuesday's contest. At any rate, Nosen is someone you can do without, as he's only generated seven points against a minus-7 rating through 27 games this season.