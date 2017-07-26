Devils' Stefan Noesen: Signs one-year deal

Noesen inked a one-year, two-way contract with New Jersey on Wednesday.

After being claimed off of waivers by the Devils in January, it appears Noesen is happy with his switch to the East Coast as he re-ups for another year. While in Anaheim, the winger was forced to split time between leagues, but after joining New Jersey, he was used exclusively in the NHL, where he logged 32 contests. In those appearances, the 24-year-old averaged 12:50 of ice time and recorded six goals and a pair of helpers. Although his contract is a two-way, fantasy owners can likely expect Noesen to see the bulk of his minutes in the NHL this season.