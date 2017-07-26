Devils' Stefan Noesen: Signs one-year deal
Noesen inked a one-year, two-way contract with New Jersey on Wednesday.
After being claimed off of waivers by the Devils in January, it appears Noesen is happy with his switch to the East Coast as he re-ups for another year. While in Anaheim, the winger was forced to split time between leagues, but after joining New Jersey, he was used exclusively in the NHL, where he logged 32 contests. In those appearances, the 24-year-old averaged 12:50 of ice time and recorded six goals and a pair of helpers. Although his contract is a two-way, fantasy owners can likely expect Noesen to see the bulk of his minutes in the NHL this season.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...