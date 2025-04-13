Noesen (rest) won't play against the Islanders on Sunday, per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Noesen will skip Sunday's matchup for rest, meaning he will probably return Tuesday versus Boston or Wednesday versus Detroit. He will likely play in at least one more game before the beginning of the playoffs. Noesen has generated 21 goals, 40 points, 162 shots on net and 150 hits through 77 appearances this season.