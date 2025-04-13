Noesen (rest) won't play against the Islanders on Sunday, per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.
Noesen will skip Sunday's matchup for rest, meaning he will probably return Tuesday versus Boston or Wednesday versus Detroit. He will likely play in at least one more game before the beginning of the playoffs. Noesen has generated 21 goals, 40 points, 162 shots on net and 150 hits through 77 appearances this season.
More News
-
Devils' Stefan Noesen: Eclipses 40-point mark•
-
Devils' Stefan Noesen: Reaches 20-goal mark for first time•
-
Devils' Stefan Noesen: Picks up helper Monday•
-
Devils' Stefan Noesen: Snaps five-game point drought•
-
Devils' Stefan Noesen: Nets PP goal Sunday•
-
Devils' Stefan Noesen: Adds power-play helper•