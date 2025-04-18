Noesen (rest) participated in Friday's practice session and should be available for Sunday's Game 1 against Carolina, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Noesen missed two of the last three games of the regular season due to rest purposes, but he should return to the ice for the start of the playoffs. He racked up 22 goals, 19 assists, 152 hits and 54 PIM while averaging 15:56 of ice time over 78 regular-season appearances.
More News
-
Devils' Stefan Noesen: Ruled out for Wednesday's game•
-
Devils' Stefan Noesen: Mixed results in overtime win•
-
Devils' Stefan Noesen: Back in lineup•
-
Devils' Stefan Noesen: Sitting out Sunday•
-
Devils' Stefan Noesen: Eclipses 40-point mark•
-
Devils' Stefan Noesen: Reaches 20-goal mark for first time•