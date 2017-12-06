Devils' Stefan Noesen: Snaps 17-game goal drought

Noesen scored a goal and added an assist through 15:$4 of ice time during Tuesday's 4-1 win over Columbus.

This was Noesen's first goal in 17 games and also his only multi-point showing of the season. His two tallies and two assists certainly haven't moved the fantasy needle to this point of the campaign. However, he skated primarily with Travis Zajac and Marcus Johansson in a top-six role Tuesday, so Noesen is a player to watch in cavernous settings. The 2011 first-round select has shown some offensive upside at the lower levels.