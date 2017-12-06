Devils' Stefan Noesen: Snaps 17-game goal drought
Noesen scored a goal and added an assist through 15:$4 of ice time during Tuesday's 4-1 win over Columbus.
This was Noesen's first goal in 17 games and also his only multi-point showing of the season. His two tallies and two assists certainly haven't moved the fantasy needle to this point of the campaign. However, he skated primarily with Travis Zajac and Marcus Johansson in a top-six role Tuesday, so Noesen is a player to watch in cavernous settings. The 2011 first-round select has shown some offensive upside at the lower levels.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...