Noesen compiled an assist, two PIM, a team-high five shots on goal and one takeaway in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Flyers.

Noesen snapped his five-game point drought when he set up Cody Glass to open the scoring at 11:10 of the first period. Noesen has recently moved up to the top line with Timo Meier and Nico Hischier, so perhaps that helps jumpstart his offense, as 22 of his 33 points came during the first two months of the campaign. Noesen has accounted for 19 goals, 50 PIM, 122 hits, 139 shots on goal and a minus-5 rating through 63 appearances in 2024-25.