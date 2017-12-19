Devils' Stefan Noesen: Snipes pair in win
Noesen scored two goals Monday in a 5-3 win over the Ducks.
Something appears to have clicked for Noesen back on Dec. 5 in Columbus. Since that trip to Ohio, Noesen has four goals and four assists after posting one goal in his first 18 games, and he's now scored in six of his past seven contests. If he's available in your league, it's time to grab him and see if he can keep this up on a long-term basis.
