Noesen (lower body) will not make the trip to Montreal for Saturday's game against the Canadiens, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Noesen remains without a definitive timeline for a return, so his absence from the trip shouldn't come as much of a shock. He has resumed skating, but Noesen likely won't be considered as an option to return until he's able to get a practice session or two under his belt.

