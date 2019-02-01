Devils' Stefan Noesen: Staying behind in New Jersey
Noesen (lower body) will not make the trip to Montreal for Saturday's game against the Canadiens, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Noesen remains without a definitive timeline for a return, so his absence from the trip shouldn't come as much of a shock. He has resumed skating, but Noesen likely won't be considered as an option to return until he's able to get a practice session or two under his belt.
