Noesen (lower body) is not suiting up in Sunday's practice, Chris Ryan of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Noesen was placed on injured reserve Jan. 14 due to a lower-body injury and hasn't seen the ice since. The fact that Noesen isn't practicing following the All-Star break could be cause for concern. As long as the 25-year-old is out, Kevin Rooney should continue his role on the fourth-line.