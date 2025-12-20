Noesen scored a goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Friday's 2-1 win over the Mammoth.

Noesen has earned three points and 11 shots on net over his last five contests. The Devils' numerous injuries have opened the door for the 32-year-old forward to see steady middle-six usage, and he's taking advantage of it. Noesen is still at a paltry three goals, six points, 40 shots, 29 hits, 29 PIM and a minus-8 rating through 29 appearances. His fantasy appeal is limited to deeper formats, though his drops in power-play production and physicality have likely kept him off the radar in most leagues.