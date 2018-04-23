Devils' Stefan Noesen: Unable to return

Noesen (lower body) didn't get healthy in time before the end of the Devils' opening-round series.

Noesen contributed one goal in the first four games of the series, but then picked up a lower-body injury which kept him out of Game 5. With New Jersey's season over, the center will turn his focus to the offseason. As a restricted free agent, the 25-year-old should get a decent pay bump from the Devils, considering he set career highs for games played (72), goals (13) and assists (14).