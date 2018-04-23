Devils' Stefan Noesen: Unable to return

Noesen (lower body) didn't get healthy in time before the end of the Devils' opening-round series.

Noesen contributed one goal in the first four games of the series, but then picked up a lower-body injury which kept him out of Game 5. With New Jersey's season over, the center will turn his focus to the offseason. As a restricted free agent, the 25-year-old should get a decent pay bump from the Devils, considering he set career highs for games played (72), goals (13) and assists (14).

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories