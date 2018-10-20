Santini will make his season debut versus the Flyers on Saturday afternoon, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Santini will be paired with 2017 Hobey Baker Award winner Will Butcher in the upcoming contest. The Devils signed the former to a three-year, entry-level deal in mid-August, hoping he can build upon his output of 10 points (two goals, eight assists) over 36 games in the 2017-18 campaign.