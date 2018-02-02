Devils' Steve Santini: Assigned to top development affiliate
Santini was assigned to AHL Binghamton on Friday.
The New York native -- who has collected 10 points through 36 games -- sat out nine consecutive contests before getting his ticket to the minor league, so the writing was on the wall that he'd need more seasoning in the AHL. Besides, he's been relied upon less often since the Devils acquired puck-moving defenseman Sami Vatanen from the Ducks in late November. Santini was selected in the second round (42nd overall) of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, so the potential is there for him to do big things at hockey's highest level, but he's probably not on the redraft radar in fantasy just yet. Hang tight.
