Devils' Steve Santini: Back practicing with team
Santini (jaw) rejoined his teammates at practice Thursday, skating with a full face shield, team beat reported Amanda Stein reports.
Santini may or may not be ready for game action, but it's encouraging that he was able to rejoin his teammates in Toronto as they prepare for the second leg of a three-game swing through Canada. He broke his jaw in his season debut against the Flyers back on Oct. 20.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...