Santini (jaw) rejoined his teammates at practice Thursday, skating with a full face shield, team beat reported Amanda Stein reports.

Santini may or may not be ready for game action, but it's encouraging that he was able to rejoin his teammates in Toronto as they prepare for the second leg of a three-game swing through Canada. He broke his jaw in his season debut against the Flyers back on Oct. 20.

