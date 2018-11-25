Devils' Steve Santini: Back with big club
Santini (jaw) will rejoin the Devils but is still on injured reserve.
Santini was sent down to AHL Binghamton on a conditioning assignment while he recovers from a broken jaw. The 23-year-old New York native has played just one game this season, but it appears he's somewhat close to returning.
