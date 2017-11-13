Devils' Steve Santini: Blocks 10 shots in high-scoring win
Santini racked up an assist, 10 blocked shots and five hits in Sunday's 7-5 win over the Blackhawks.
While this contest featured some memorable offensive performances, Santini helped out fantasy owners in other categories while still getting in on the action offensively. The New York native has just four helpers without a goal in 15 games, but he's up to 45 hits and 28 blocks on the season.
