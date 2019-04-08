Devils' Steve Santini: Finishes season with four points
Santini went scoreless in Saturday's season finale against Florida, finishing the season with a goal and three assists in 39 games.
Santini took a step back after posting 10 points in 36 games last season. The Bronxville, NY native doesn't seem to be much more than a fringe NHLer, though he still has some time to develop at 24 years of age.
