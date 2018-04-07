Devils' Steve Santini: Gets call from parent club
Santini was recalled from AHL Binghamton on Saturday.
The Devils will sit Sami Vatanen for rest in advance of the playoffs, so Santini will be on hand for the regular-season finale. He's played reasonably well with his limited opportunities at the highest level, as evidenced by an output of 10 points (two goals, eight assists) to complement 113 hits and 73 blocked shots over 36 games. We're still waiting for Santini to evolve into a full-time player, though.
