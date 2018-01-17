Santini was recalled from AHL Binghamton on Wednesday,

Santini trades places on the organizational depth chart with Ken Appleby, who is no longer needed at the highest level since No.1 goalie Cory Schneider appears to be over an illness ahead of Thursday's home game against the Capitals. Santini is a decent two-way contributor prone to watching games from the press box, though he's averaged 20:16 of ice time when he has hit game ice, notching two goals and eight assists over 36 contests.