Santini (jaw) was activated from injured reserve ahead of Saturday's home game against the Jets.

The Devils sent forward prospect Michael McLeod back to AHL Binghamton in a corresponding move. Santini broke his jaw when a puck hit him in the face during an Oct. 20 contest, but he's since returned to practice and went out on a conditioning assignment preceding his activation from injured reserve. Santini has just four goals and 13 assists over 76 career contests at the top level.