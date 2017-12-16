Devils' Steve Santini: Lights lamp Friday
Santini opened the scoring in Friday's 5-2 win over Dallas with his second goal of the season.
Santini's not much of a scorer, as evidenced by his two goals and six assists in 27 games. The 22-year-old blueliner looks poised for a long NHL career, but his defensively-oriented style is unlikely to make waves in the fantasy realm.
