Santini (jaw) will join AHL Binghamton on a long-term conditioning loan, the team announced Tuesday.

Santini suffered a broken jaw in his first game of the 2018-19 campaign and his missed the Devils' last 13 contests. The defenseman will spend some time in the minors in order to get back up to game speed -- although he could find himself on the waiver wire once fully fit given the club's depth on the blue line.