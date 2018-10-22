Santini was designated for injured reserve after suffering a broken jaw against the Flyers on Sunday.

While the team didn't provide an immediate timetable, Santini figures to be sidelined for a couple of weeks as he recovers from his injury, which occured when the blueliner was struck in the face by a puck. In order to bolster the team's depth on the blue line, Egor Yakovlev was recalled from AHL Binghamton -- along with forward Kevin Rooney.