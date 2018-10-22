Devils' Steve Santini: Placed on injured reserve
Santini was designated for injured reserve after suffering a broken jaw against the Flyers on Sunday.
While the team didn't provide an immediate timetable, Santini figures to be sidelined for a couple of weeks as he recovers from his injury, which occured when the blueliner was struck in the face by a puck. In order to bolster the team's depth on the blue line, Egor Yakovlev was recalled from AHL Binghamton -- along with forward Kevin Rooney.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.