Devils' Steve Santini: Putting puck on net more lately
Santini fired three shots and took a minor penalty in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win at Ottawa.
Santini still has just two assists without a goal in seven games, but he's been putting pucks on net at a much greater rate lately. After launching only four shots in the first four games, the 22-year-old blueliner has produced 11 in his past three. Santini's got some offensive potential, but he's largely failed to realize it so far despite hot starts from many of his teammates.
