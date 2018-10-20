Devils' Steve Santini: Questionable to return
Santini took a puck to the face during the first period of Saturday's game against the Flyers and is questionable to return, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
This was a rude way for Santini to get welcomed into the 2018-19 season. He was inserted into the lineup in place of Ben Lovejoy (lower body) who's been dealing with an injury of his own. At the time of this writing, Santini's been limited to 2:33 of ice time with six minutes remaining in the second period and the score knotted up, 1-1.
