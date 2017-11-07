Devils' Steve Santini: Returns to lineup Tuesday
Santini (upper body) will return to the lineup Tuesday against the Blues.
Santini only missed one game, so the Devils didn't have to manage without him all that long. He's averaged 20:48 per game in ice time, so New Jersey clearly has confidence in him. With Santini returning, Damon Severson is a healthy scratch.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...