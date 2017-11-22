Santini scored a goal in a 4-3 win over the Wild on Monday.

He now has five points through 18 games this year. Owners do not draft Santini for his offense, it is just a reward when it happens. Owners draft the Devil for his ability to deliver hits and blocks. With three hits and four blocks in the game, he has already tied his total for blocks (35) and will easily surpass his total of hits (83) from last season.