Devils' Steve Santini: Scores first goal of season
Santini scored a goal in a 4-3 win over the Wild on Monday.
He now has five points through 18 games this year. Owners do not draft Santini for his offense, it is just a reward when it happens. Owners draft the Devil for his ability to deliver hits and blocks. With three hits and four blocks in the game, he has already tied his total for blocks (35) and will easily surpass his total of hits (83) from last season.
More News
-
Devils' Steve Santini: Blocks 10 shots in high-scoring win•
-
Devils' Steve Santini: Returns to lineup Tuesday•
-
Devils' Steve Santini: Putting puck on net more lately•
-
Devils' Steve Santini: Reassigned to AHL•
-
Devils' Steve Santini: Gets rare assist•
-
Devils' Steve Santini: Called up from minors•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...