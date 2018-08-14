Devils' Steve Santini: Secures new deal
Santini agreed to terms on a three-year, $4.25 million contract with New Jersey on Tuesday.
The most significant aspect of Santini's deal is that it is one-way in nature, which means he can't be easily sent down to the minors. Having played less than 40 games in each of the previous two seasons, the blueliner is poised to set a career high for games played, which could propel him to new bests in goals or assists.
