Devils' Steve Santini: Sends out assist
Santini recorded a helper, six hits and four blocked shots in Monday's win over the Penguins.
This was a solid bounce-back game for Santini who posted zero points, 12 hits and four blocked shots over the previous seven outings. The 23-year-old blueliner is still seeking his first goal of the season, and he'll be hard-pressed to light the lamp with just 18 shots in 15 games. Santini can be safely kept out of fantasy formats unless he elevates from the bottom pairing.
More News
-
Devils' Steve Santini: Trending up but very slowly•
-
Devils' Steve Santini: Lifted from IR•
-
Devils' Steve Santini: Back with big club•
-
Devils' Steve Santini: Loaned out on conditioning assignment•
-
Devils' Steve Santini: Back practicing with team•
-
Devils' Steve Santini: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 18
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...