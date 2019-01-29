Santini recorded a helper, six hits and four blocked shots in Monday's win over the Penguins.

This was a solid bounce-back game for Santini who posted zero points, 12 hits and four blocked shots over the previous seven outings. The 23-year-old blueliner is still seeking his first goal of the season, and he'll be hard-pressed to light the lamp with just 18 shots in 15 games. Santini can be safely kept out of fantasy formats unless he elevates from the bottom pairing.