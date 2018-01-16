Santini was sent back to AHL Binghamton on Tuesday.

Santini's move to the minors allowed the team to recall Ken Appleby to serve as the backup for Keith Kinkaid during Tuesday's tilt against the Islanders. Santini's demotion probably wasn't far off anyway, as the team could activate Mirco Mueller (collarbone) off injured reserve Thursday. Santini didn't dress for the team's last game after posting a minus-1 rating and failing to record a point in the five games prior, likely leading to his demotion back to the minor ranks.