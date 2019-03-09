Santini accrued no meaningful statistics but for one hit over 16:38 of ice time in Friday's 3-0 loss to the Capitals.

Santini was one of two Devils blueliners to see at least one minute of action on both the power play (1:16) and penalty kill (1:00) in this one, but don't get too excited about the ice time with the extra man. New Jersey squandered many opportunities on the power play and worked Santini in only because better options were tired -- Damon Severson saw a whopping 7:55 of power-play time to lead the team. Santini is still searching for his first career power-play point and has just one goal and two assists in 25 appearances this season.