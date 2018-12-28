Santini chipped in one shot and one block in a season-high 16:57 of ice time in Thursday's 5-2 win over Boston.

As you can gather from the box score, Santini wasn't a major factor in this upset win, and his ice time total was the lowest among New Jersey's six blueliners. He's dressed in each of the Devils' past four games, but Santini's still yet to record a point through five appearances this season.