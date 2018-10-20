Devils' Steve Santini: Unable to return to game
Santini (face) was unable to return to Saturday's game against the Flyers. He finished with 2:33 of ice time after getting struck in the face by the puck.
This was an unfortunate incident for a guy who finally made his season debut. However, Santini will certainly benefit from the Devils having a four-day break in the schedule before the next game. The defenseman should be considered day-to-day for now.
