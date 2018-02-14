Devils' Taylor Hall: Absent for start of second frame
Hall (undisclosed) left the game after taking a hard hit into the boards Tuesday against the Flyers, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.
Hall wasn't able to return for the second period, and it appears he may be done for the night. Since he was able to skate off under his own power, it's unclear what's ailing Hall, but more updates should be available after the game. If Hall's injury is long term, the Devils may be in trouble in the midst of a playoff race, as he has 21 goals and 57 points in 50 games.
