Devils' Taylor Hall: Adds two more points
Hall finished with a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens.
After posting 93 points in 76 games last season, Hall now has 21 through 20 games. He'll continue to carry the offense for a mediocre Devils club, and it looks like major regression from last season's MVP campaign is unlikely.
