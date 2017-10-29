Devils' Taylor Hall: Blows up Saturday
Hall registered three points -- including a power play goal and assist -- in Saturday's 4-3 home win over the Coyotes.
The Alberta native is putting up points at a dizzying pace, having recorded three goals and 10 helpers through 10 contests. It appears that the presence of Nico Hischier, the No. 1 overall pick from this year's draft, has taken a certain degree of pressure off Hall to flourish for the Devils. Keep Hall locked into lineups each time he takes the ice.
