Devils' Taylor Hall: Bolsters Hart Trophy case
Hall scored two goals and added two assists during Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.
One of Hall's goals and both assists came with the man advantage Tuesday, which improved him to 37 power-play points for the campaign. He's also now collected eight tallies and nine helpers during an active nine-game point streak, and his 3.88 points per 60 minutes are an elite mark. With the Devils all but guaranteed a playoff spot, expect Hall to receive serious Hart Trophy consideration.
