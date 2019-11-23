Devils' Taylor Hall: Breaks goal-scoring funk
Hall scored a goal on four shots in a 4-1 loss to the Penguins on Friday.
Hall got the Devils on the board 31 seconds into the second period. It was just his third goal of the year and his first since Nov. 1, ending a drought of nine games without finding the net. Hall does have a respectable 18 points in 21 games, but he's scored only 13 times in 53 games since his Hart Trophy season in 2017-18.
