Devils' Taylor Hall: Carries offense in playoff loss

Hall had a goal and a power-play assist in Thursday's 5-2 series-opening loss to the Lightning.

Hall carried over the success of a 93-point regular season into the first game of the playoffs, but his teammates failed to provide much support. The superstar winger almost brought his team back from a 3-0 hole, but Tampa Bay countered New Jersey's pair of unanswered goals with two of its own.

