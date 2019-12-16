Play

The Devils are closing in on a deal to trade Hall to the Coyotes, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

While nothing's official yet, it appears Hall should be a Coyote at some point Monday. The Devils have healthy scratched Hall for the last two games to protect him in the event a deal is reached. The 2017-18 Hart Trophy winner has racked up 25 points through 30 games this year and would be an immediate boost to the Coyotes' top six and power play.

