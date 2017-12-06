Devils' Taylor Hall: Collects two more points in win
Hall recorded a goal, an assist, four shots and a plus-2 rating during Tuesday's 4-1 win over Columbus.
This was the eighth multi-point showing of the campaign for Hall, and he's now up to nine tallies and 20 helpers through 27 games. Locked into a go-to scoring role and surrounded by more offensive talent than last season, the 26-year-old winger is currently on pace for his best showing since recording 80 points in 2013-14. There could be some fantasy circles where Hall is underappreciated, so it's not out of the question to kick-start negotiations for his services. He's in the heart of his prime, after all.
