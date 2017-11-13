Devils' Taylor Hall: Collects two points against Blackhawks

Hall potted his sixth goal of the season and added an assist in Sunday's win over Chicago.

After a recent five-game tear, Hall had been kept off the scoresheet in his last three outings. The top-line winger got back on track in a big way Sunday as the Devils rallied from a 4-1 deficit to defeat the Blackhawks 7-5. Hall has been very reliable this season, recording 19 points through the first 17 contests. The speedy forward is an automatic roll whenever the Devils are in action.