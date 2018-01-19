Devils' Taylor Hall: Continues scoring surge in win over Caps
Hall scored the game-winning goal and added an assist during Thursday's 4-3 overtime win against Washington.
Scorching hot, Hall is up to a six-game point streak consisting of five goals, six assists and 33 shots. He's recorded an elite 3.59 points per 60 minutes and is on track to post his first point-per-game showing since the 2013-14 campaign when he recorded 27 goals and 53 assists through 75 games. Lining up alongside Nico Hischier is also an encouraging fantasy setup as the duo has combined for an impressive 4.1 goals per four this season.
More News
-
Devils' Taylor Hall: Stays red-hot against Isles•
-
Devils' Taylor Hall: Notches three points in defeat•
-
Devils' Taylor Hall: Secures fifth multi-point outing this season•
-
Devils' Taylor Hall: Returning Monday•
-
Devils' Taylor Hall: Out again Friday•
-
Devils' Taylor Hall: Set for Thursday absence•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...