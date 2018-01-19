Devils' Taylor Hall: Continues scoring surge in win over Caps

Hall scored the game-winning goal and added an assist during Thursday's 4-3 overtime win against Washington.

Scorching hot, Hall is up to a six-game point streak consisting of five goals, six assists and 33 shots. He's recorded an elite 3.59 points per 60 minutes and is on track to post his first point-per-game showing since the 2013-14 campaign when he recorded 27 goals and 53 assists through 75 games. Lining up alongside Nico Hischier is also an encouraging fantasy setup as the duo has combined for an impressive 4.1 goals per four this season.