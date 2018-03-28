Devils' Taylor Hall: Continues torrid pace with three helpers
Hall dished out a trio of assists -- two on the power play -- in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Hurricanes.
Hall's in the midst of another budding point streak, as he's now marked the scoresheet in five straight, totaling two goals and seven assists over that stretch. Oilers fans are left to wonder what could have been had they paired the star winger with arguably the league's best center instead of trading him for pennies on the dollar, but Hall's fantasy owners have certainly benefited from his role as the main man on a young New Jersey club. With his team in the midst of a playoff push down the stretch, expect elite production from Hall in the remaining handful of regular season games.
