Devils' Taylor Hall: Contributes two helpers in win

Hall set up Marcus Johansson and Jesper Bratt in a 6-2 victory over Buffalo on Monday.

Hall hasn't found the net yet, but as long as he's setting up his teammates, that will satisfy New Jersey for now. In terms of assists, at least, he's showing signs of a bounce-back year.

