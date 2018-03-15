Devils' Taylor Hall: Contributes two points in rout
Hall chipped in with a goal and an assist Wednesday, helping his side roll to an 8-3 win over Vegas.
After 26 games in a row with at least a point, it was odd to see Hall fail to score in each of the past two contests from him. This was more like what we're used to from the left winger, and it shows that the two scoreless nights were an aberration. He's a must-start option in any format.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...