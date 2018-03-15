Devils' Taylor Hall: Contributes two points in rout

Hall chipped in with a goal and an assist Wednesday, helping his side roll to an 8-3 win over Vegas.

After 26 games in a row with at least a point, it was odd to see Hall fail to score in each of the past two contests from him. This was more like what we're used to from the left winger, and it shows that the two scoreless nights were an aberration. He's a must-start option in any format.