Devils' Taylor Hall: Designated for IR
Hall (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Sportsnet reports, adding that the move is retroactive to Dec. 23.
Hall moving to injured reserve is a technicality since the backdated application of the transaction means he'll be able to return whenever healthy. The reigning Hart Trophy winner has missed the past three games and the Devils are calling him day-to-day ahead of Wednesday's road tilt against the Stars.
