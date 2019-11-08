Devils' Taylor Hall: Dishes another assist
Hall supplied an assist and a team-high six shots on goal in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Flames.
Hall's helper on a Jack Hughes goal extended the former's point streak to seven games. Hall has two goals and 14 points in 14 contests this year. Five of his assists have come on the man advantage, and he's added 48 shots on goal.
