Devils' Taylor Hall: Dishes helper against Oilers
Hall had an assist, two shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to Edmonton.
Hall posted a respectable showing but came tantalizingly close to delivering more. He found himself in all alone in the overtime session but opted for a highlight-reel between the legs attempt that was thwarted by Mikko Koskinen. To make matters worse, Hall also failed to convert in the shootout as his team fell to 0-2-2 on the young season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.