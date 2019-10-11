Hall had an assist, two shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to Edmonton.

Hall posted a respectable showing but came tantalizingly close to delivering more. He found himself in all alone in the overtime session but opted for a highlight-reel between the legs attempt that was thwarted by Mikko Koskinen. To make matters worse, Hall also failed to convert in the shootout as his team fell to 0-2-2 on the young season.